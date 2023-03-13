Enjoy tonkotsu ramen at Ichiryu for just ¥550 this week

The offer is only available on March 14 and 15 at Ichiryu’s Ikebukuro, Oimachi, Nishi-Shinjuku and Kokubunji restaurants

Ramen is a Japanese comfort food known for its affordability and quick service. There are countless ramen restaurants in Tokyo offering bowls of noodles for around ¥1,000, but you can’t beat the low-price offer at this popular ramen chain. Ichiryu is celebrating its 68th anniversary this year, and it’s doing so by offering its signature tonkotsu ramen for just ¥550.

Photo: Garden Group

Ichiryu started out as a food stall in Nakasu, Fukuoka back in 1955. It has since expanded to Tokyo and Gunma prefectures. Ichiryu is known for its rich tonkotsu pork broth that matches perfectly with thin, al dente wheat noodles. The ramen is always served with slices of pork charsiu, wood ear mushrooms and green onions.

For just two days this week on March 14 and 15 2023, you’ll get to slurp on these crowd-pleasing noodles for only ¥550 instead of the usual ¥820 (or ¥780 at certain locations). This offer is only available at the ramen restaurant’s Ikebukuro, Oimachi, Nishi-Shinjuku and Kokubunji locations, so pop over for a quick and satisfying meal this Tuesday or Wednesday.

Visit the Ichiryu website for more information.

