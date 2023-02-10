You can soon choose whether to wear a mask indoors and on public transport in Japan

Mask-wearing indoors to become optional as Japan seeks to downgrade Covid-19’s status to that of a seasonal flu

Even at the height of the pandemic, mask wearing was never a legally required mandate here in Japan. Nevertheless, it has become a common practice in the country.

However, Japan has decided to reclassify Covid-19 as just a seasonal flu on May 8. In line with that, the government is also looking at relaxing the rules of mask-wearing. According to NHK, you can soon decide whether to wear a mask indoors, and this takes effect on March 13.

Kyodo News further states that it will also be up to the individual to decide whether to wear a mask while commuting on public transport.

With the ease of rules, the government plans to recommend mask-wearing only during rush hour and congestion time. The elderly and people who are prone to serious illnesses are still recommended to keep their masks on while frequenting crowded places.

Earlier this week, the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan also decided that masks will no longer be mandatory on board Japanese flights from May 8.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Cherry blossom season has already begun in Atami, an hour from Tokyo

5 most anticipated Japanese films and anime coming out in 2023

The flower festival at Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki will have 1 million tulips

The Serpenti snake at Bulgari Ginza is an interactive teamLab art you can control

Enjoy 50 percent discount on accommodation at Shirakawa-go until March 31

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.