Enter our survey and win a pair of tickets to teamLab Planets

[title]
Tokyo is a city of art. From stunning art museums to the latest exhibitions, there’s always something to enjoy. However, if you’re looking for a more immersive experience, you can’t go wrong with the experiential teamLab Planets in Toyosu.
The immersive digital art museum is home to nine sensorial installations as well as a jaw-dropping Garden Area and a gallery-like vegan ramen restaurant. The sprawling indoor attraction is also a great way to escape the summer heat.
Keen to check out this unique Tokyo art experience? We’re giving away three pairs of tickets to teamLab Planets, which you can use to visit by Thursday September 15. To enter, all you have to do is enter our quick survey below and subscribe to our newsletter with your email address.
Winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Do note that you must be a resident in Japan to enter the contest.
Terms and conditions for the giveaway
- You must be currently living in Japan.
- Other expenses (such as transportation fees, etc) will not be covered. Tickets will be sent to the winners in digital format, and you just need to show them to teamLab Planets staff to gain entry into the museum. The tickets can be used for admission by Thursday September 15 2022.
- Reselling of tickets is strictly prohibited.
- Winners will be notified via email. The tickets' validity will not be extended beyond the admission period stated above. Lost or damaged tickets will not be reissued.
- Judges' decisions are final; no correspondence will be entertained.