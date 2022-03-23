Everything to know about the X Games Chiba: tickets, venues, sports and more

The extreme sport competition will be held in Japan for the first time ever this April – here's how to book

The excitement continues this season with Japan’s very first X Games set to run in Chiba from April 22 to April 24. This edition of the sporting competition will see the return of international champions including the likes of Kokona Hiraki, Sky Brown, Nyjah Huston and Yuto Horigome, who each came out of last summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a medal under their belt. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy the upcoming X Games, including how to get tickets.

What is it?

The X Games is an international sporting event produced by ESPN and dedicated to urban and extreme sports ranging from BMX to skateboarding. The summer edition of the event was first held in 1995, while the Winter X Games had its inaugural season in 1997. The Games are held annually, with previous competitions taking place in countries including Brazil, Norway, China and Spain as well as the United States with athletes from all over the world joining the competition.

Where is it?

The event will take place at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium from April 22 to April 24.

What are the events?

You can expect to see skateboarding, BMX and motocross competitions, along with demonstration rides and live music. The full schedule and list of events is as follows:

Friday April 22 (venue opens 10am, competitions start 12.30pm)

Men’s Skateboard Vert Final

BMX Flatland Final

Men’s Skateboard Park Elimination

Women’s Skateboard Park Elimination

Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination

BMX Park Elimination

Moto X Freestyle Demo

Saturday April 23 (venue opens 11am, competitions start 12noon)

Women’s Skateboard Park Final

Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick

BMX Park Final

BMX Street Final

Moto X Best Whip

Men’s Skateboard Street Elimination

Music Festival

Sunday April 24 (venue opens 10am, competitions start 11am)

Men’s Skateboard Park Final

Men’s Skateboard Street Final

Women’s Skateboard Street Final

Moto X Freestyle Demo

You can see the full list of competing athletes on the event’s official website.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis online via Lawson Ticket. Single-day tickets for adults range from ¥2,800 (unreserved second-floor seats) to ¥48,000 (premium seats including exclusive merchandise).

For more information, see the X Games Chiba website.



