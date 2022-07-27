Visit Tokyo's Small Worlds miniature theme park for free this summer

Popular miniature theme park Small Worlds in Ariake, Tokyo, is now offering free entry to visitors who show up in yukata or jinbei (traditional two-piece summer outfit). This generous offer is available from 6.30pm on Saturday, Sunday and holidays until September 30.

The theme park is open until 8pm, which gives you enough time to explore the mini models at the Global Village, the Sailor Moon and Neon Genesis Evangelion areas, and more. At the tiny Kansai International Airport, you can even catch a digital fireworks display.

Photo: Small Worlds

If you love what you see, you can even sign up to become a resident at Small Worlds. Well, figuratively speaking. With the Figure Program, the theme park will create a miniature figurine of you by analysing your body with a 3D scanner. A 1:80 scale model of you will then be placed in the miniature world’s summer festival area. This is not free, though. However, the ¥4,800 experience will also get you a 1:35 scale figurine of yourself to take home as well as the accompanying digital data to download onto your phone.

Photo: Small Worlds

Small Worlds has also set up a corner for you to partake in typical summer festival games every Saturday, Sunday and holiday from 4pm. There are target shooting games, super ball and yoyo scooping as well as ring tossing – all for just ¥100 per game.

Photo: Small Worlds

On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between 11.30am and 6pm, you can join in a brooch-making workshop. For ¥500 you’ll create a small fan-shaped brooch by choosing from a variety of summery designs.

Aside from the aforementioned free entry, Small Worlds is also offering discounted tickets until September 30. The reduced price entry, now just ¥1,000 instead of the usual ¥2,700, is available after 4pm any day of the week, including weekends and holidays. The only catch is that you still have to show up in a yukata or jinbei. (Discounted tickets for junior high and high school students are priced at ¥700, and ¥500 for primary school students and children aged 4 and older).

For more information, see the website (in Japanese only).

