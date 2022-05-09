Fukuoka has a new seaside glamping site with themed luxury tents

It’s that time of the year when the weather’s neither too hot nor too cold – perfect for those who’ve been waiting to stretch their legs in the great outdoors. With so many scenic destinations in Japan, it can be hard to choose between a lazy beach day, a weekend of camping or a luxurious onsen retreat, but there are a handful of places, like this new glamping site in Fukuoka, that offer a little bit of everything.

Photo: Booking Resort

SDGs Village Chikyu Mirai is an idyllic seaside glamping facility in Itoshima City. Surrounded by several shrines and just a stone’s throw from the Motokigawa Nature Park, the site offers guests a much-needed respite from city life along with an abundance of activities. Don't worry if branches and reeds don't say 'glamping' to you – while each of the tents boast the same stunning view of the ocean, they all have different interiors. On top of this shabby chic rattan dome, there's also a jungle-themed dome as well as an ocean themed dome with its own mini aquarium.

Photo: Booking Resort

Things to do include dips at the nearby Kirara no Yu onsen – the only facility in the area to source natural hot spring water from Itoshima – as well as watersports such as snorkeling, surfing and stand-up paddleboard yoga.

Photo: Booking Resort

Best of all, the area won’t be overcrowded as accommodation is limited to a total of four dome-style tents. You can book a tent on its own (from ¥11,300 per person per night), or pick a package that includes a breakfast of hot sandwiches and a barbecue dinner with four different menus to choose from (starting at ¥18,450).

Photo: Booking Resort

Reservations are available now and can be made online. For more information, visit Chikyu Mirai Glamping’s official website.

