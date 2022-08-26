Fukuyama Castle in Hiroshima prefecture is wrapping up a two-year renovation project that’s set to end on August 27, but the monumental site is about to see an even bigger transformation at the end of the year. Construction for this historical stronghold began in 1619 by order of the Tokugawa shogun and was completed in 1622, meaning the castle is commemorating its 400th anniversary this year. And teamLab will be there to help celebrate.

Photo: © teamLab

The digital art collective will be hosting a special exhibition on the castle grounds from December 2 2022 through January 23 2023. The teamLab Fukuyama Castle Light Festival will create an after-dark spectacle on the castle grounds without leaving any permanent modifications on the historical site.

Photo: © teamLab

Works like ‘Animals Living with Flowers in Ishigaki’, where colourful mythical creatures are projected on the main keep, are interactive and will react to viewers. Meanwhile, works like ‘Resonating Trees’ will accentuate the lush greens surrounding the castle grounds, emitting sounds and changing colours as people walk through them.

Photo: © teamLab

teamLab Fukuyama Castle Light Festival will open daily from 5.30pm to 9.30pm starting December 2. Tickets are priced at ¥1,500 per person (free for preschoolers), with online booking available from October. The event will end on January 23 2023.

More from Time Out

teamLab Borderless will reopen in central Tokyo in 2023

Confirmed: Japan will scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for travellers

Five million red spider lilies are blooming at this Saitama park in autumn

Yakiniku Like is offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat barbecue for ¥1,980

Two ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up stores are now open in Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.