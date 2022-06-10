Get Afuri’s signature yuzu ramen for just ¥500 in Ebisu

Popular ramen chain Afuri opened its very first shop in Ebisu in 2003, serving its signature crowd-pleasing yuzu broth ramen day and night. This month, the store is celebrating its 19th anniversary by offering a too-good-to-miss ramen deal for an entire day.

Photo: Afuri

A bowl of Afuri’s signature yuzu shio (salt) or shoyu (soy sauce) ramen usually goes for ¥1,080, but you can get it for just ¥500 at the Ebisu outlet on June 16. The ever popular ramen features a light but flavourful chicken and dashi broth accentuated with a splash of bright yuzu citrus juice. The bowl of noodles is then topped with bamboo shoots, mizuna (Japanese mustard greens), seaweed, char siu and half an egg.

Not a fan of yuzu? The standard shio and shoyu ramen, which usually cost ¥980, are also available at ¥500.

Photo: Afuri

This special offer is available all day and night, from 11am on June 16 to 5am the next day (June 17). So there’s no need to queue up early. Just show up any time between the promotion period and get slurping.

More news

Starbucks Reserve is serving drinks made with clear coffee

Asakusa is getting a new matsuri-themed yokocho food hall

Netflix reveals the sets for the One Piece live-action series

Uniqlo to raise prices of autumn and winter wear by up to ¥1,000

7 best new things we've eaten at Japanese convenience stores in June 2022

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.