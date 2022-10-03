Get custom temporary jagua tattoos at this cosy Kichijoji studio

Ever get a wave of fomo when you see people with cool tattoos? The internal do-or-don’t debate when it comes to getting inked in Japan is a difficult one when you live in a country where having visible tattoos could get you barred from facilities like gyms or public baths. If you’re on the fence about permanent ink, but want to know what it’s like to have a unique and sentimental tattoo on your body for a while, this studio in Kichijoji could have a solution to your dilemma.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

At Sam’s temporary tattoo studio, you can get a custom jagua tattoo of whatever your heart desires, be it your favourite anime character or a re-creation of an ukiyo-e print by Hokusai. In this centuries-old practice, tattoos are created using an extract of a fruit called jagua that is native South America. Jagua tattoos are a bit like henna in that they only last for about two weeks before they completely fade. With jagua ink, however, the pigment is a dark blue rather than brown.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Tiny, intricate tattoos with fine lines are all the rage, but experts urge people to think twice about getting inked with delicate designs as minimalist tattoos are known to bleed and blue over time. With jagua, you needn’t worry about your design morphing into an unrecognisable splotch.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Prices for custom jagua tattoos will vary depending on the size of the design you want, but a 5cm by 8cm tattoo will hover at around ¥4,860 and take 30 to 40 minutes to complete. Send Sam an image of the tattoo you want a few days before your appointment if you have a particular idea in mind.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Based on original reporting by Mari Hiratsuka.

More from Time Out

How to cover up your tattoos when visiting an onsen or pool in Japan

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Two Japanese airlines are in the 2022 world’s top ten airlines list

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in October 2022

In photos: your first look at the exhibits of the upcoming Ghibli Park

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.