Get inspired for your Japan vacation at this free tourism expo in Osaka

The Japan Tourism Showcase is this weekend, featuring seminars, travel inspo and food from around Japan

It’s no question that we are all itching to travel again. If you’re on the hunt for a bit of Japan travel inspiration, the 1st Japan Tourism Showcase in Osaka, Kansai has everything you've been looking for. Taking place from Friday March 25 to Sunday March 27 at Intex Osaka, this travel-focused exhibition is open to both businesses and general visitors interested in tourism across Japan.

Whether you're a business gearing up for the day when Japan reopens to tourists or just an eager traveller looking for a new place to explore, the Japan Tourism Showcase is packed with inspiration, services and unique organisations from around Japan.

Some of the exhibitors you’ll find during the event include Shirakawa Village in Gifu Prefecture known for the Unesco World Heritage village filled with gassho-zukuri houses, the 400-year-old Okayama Castle that’s slated to reopen this November, the Fukushima Flower Corridor, Osaka’s Top River Cruise, and much more.

Seminars are scheduled throughout the three-day event featuring famous YouTuber Izunushi, photographer Dream Aya, travel writer Nozomi Kobayashi, and manga artist Masayuki Kusumi known as the author of the popular TV drama ‘Solitary Gourmet’. To sign up for a spot at a seminar, visit here.

Gourmet food trucks from all around Japan will also be set up during the exhibition. It's a great opportunity to sample regional specialities including Kagoshima black pork gyoza, Sendai beef tongue yakisoba, shirasu (whitebait) rice bowls, matcha warabi mochi and more.

Entry to the exhibition is free. All you need to do is register online in advance to notify your attendance. Do note that March 25 is reserved for business-related visitors while March 26-27 are open to the general public. For more information, visit the website.

