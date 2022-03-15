Brian Eno is holding his first major art exhibition in Kyoto this summer

Audiovisual artworks by the pioneer of ambient music will be on display in Kyoto from June to August

Coming to Kyoto this summer is Brian Eno’s very first large-scale exhibition in Japan. The event, called Brian Eno Ambient Kyoto, will be held from June 3 to August 21. This is the British musician’s first solo exhibition in Japan in which there will be multiple installations.

Photo: Traffic Inc.

Born in England in 1948, Eno is famous for pioneering ambient music, as well as his collaborative work with some of the most prominent musicians of the past century including David Bowie, U2 and Coldplay.

This exhibition features a series of audiovisual installations with synchronised sound and light. Like ambient music, which Eno famously said should be ‘as ignorable as it is interesting’, the installations are meant to be experienced subjectively and affect people in different ways depending on the time they enter the exhibition and how they move around the space.

Photo: '77 Million Paintings', courtesy of Traffic Inc.

Expect to see pieces including ‘77 Million Paintings’ an Eno work that has toured the world and was last shown in Japan in 2006.

Eno, who is an avid environmentalist, will be donating some of the profits from the exhibition to the charity Earth Percent, which he founded last year.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you’ll want to book once they are, because advance ticket prices are ¥1,800 on weekdays (¥1,300 for university students, ¥800 for junior high and high school students) and ¥2,000 on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays (¥1,500 for university students, ¥1,000 for junior high and high school students). Same-day tickets will also be on sale at the venue for a higher price.

Photo: Traffic Inc.

The exhibition will be held from June 3 to August 21 at the former welfare centre of the Kyoto Chuo Shinkin Bank. For more information, visit the website.

