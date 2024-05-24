Godiva Japan is now selling decadent chocolate cakes in clear cans

The canned cake craze is not over just yet – you can now enjoy this quirky chocolate dessert from Godiva Japan

From having the world’s first Godiva Bakery to a dedicated dessert shop in Harajuku, Godiva in Tokyo offers all sorts of special treats you can’t get anywhere else. Now if you want to keep up with the dessert trends in the city, get your hands on one of the Belgium-born chocolate brand’s canned cakes, which are available at select shops in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa as well as online.

Canned cakes were popular in Tokyo a few years ago, and it seems like the hype hasn’t died out just yet. These peculiar treats are served in transparent cans to show off the sumptuous layers of the chocolatey dessert. Godiva’s version comes in three tempting flavours for ¥1,598 each: Chocolat Noisette (chocolate hazelnut), Caramel Poire (caramel pear) and Strawberry Fromage (strawberry cheese).

Photo: Godiva Japan

The Chocolat Noisette features layers of chocolate cream, praline cream and moist chocolate sponge cake. There's also a crunchy chocolate crumble topping to give the cake some texture.

Photo: Godiva Japan

The Caramel Poire highlights sweet pears with milky caramel cream, chocolate cream and chocolate sponge. This cake is also topped with the crunchy chocolate crumble.

Photo: Godiva Japan

Lastly, the Strawberry Fromage is Godiva's berry-centric take on the canned cake, featuring layers of strawberry-infused cream cheese, chocolate cream, chocolate sponge and a white chocolate crumble topping.

You can pick up the cakes at select Godiva locations in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. As of May 23, you can also purchase them from Godiva's online store (for shipping within Japan only).

