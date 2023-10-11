Gundam will have a pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025

As we eagerly await the opening of the Osaka World Expo 2025, a standout attraction is already generating significant buzz. One of the Expo exhibitors, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. has announced the name and unveiled the design of its highly-anticipated contribution: the Gundam Future Next Pavilion.

Aligned with the Expo's theme, 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives', the Gundam pavilion aims to explore innovative solutions for the societies of tomorrow. Drawing inspiration from the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, this endeavour seeks to bridge the real and virtual worlds, emphasising collaboration and the limitless possibilities resulting from human connections. Hence the pavilion will be built to look like a futuristic spaceport to present a vision where living beyond our planet is an everyday reality for humans.

Photo: Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

The World Expo has long been a platform for nations to showcase large-scale exhibits – or 'pavilions' – that reflect their culture, innovations and aspirations. However, several private sectors are also set to make their mark alongside country-specific pavilions. Among them, Pasona Group, Mitsubishi and Panasonic are expected to unveil their exhibits. But with giant humanoid robots taking the stage, Bandai Namco's Gundam exhibit will surely be a crowd-puller.

It's an exciting time for attendees and enthusiasts alike, as we look forward to discovering the innovations and experiences each exhibitor brings to the table at the Osaka World Expo, which will run from April 13 2025 through October 13 2025.

Love Gundam? Don’t miss the life-sized moving Gundam robot on show in Yokohama until March 2024.

