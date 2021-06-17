Japan will implement vaccine passports from July

Vaccinated individuals will be able to use the official certificates for travelling abroad

With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout scheduled to begin for the general public this month, the Japanese government is getting ready to issue vaccine passports to resume international travel this July.

Nikkei reports that Japan will be modelling its system on the European Union’s Covid Certificate system, which will be implemented from July 1. The EU system exempts the vaccine passport holder from testing and quarantine measures. The motivation behind countries adopting initiatives like this is to boost the economy by allowing business travellers to travel abroad for work and to make it easier for foreign residents to visit their home countries.

According to Kyodo News, the Japanese government plans to issue certificates first on paper. A digital platform, which could come in the form of a smartphone app, will follow by the end of the year. The vaccination certificates will be issued by municipalities and include details such as the date that the holder was vaccinated and which brand of vaccine they received in both English and Japanese.

The government is now asking other countries to reduce the length of mandatory quarantine for vaccine passport holders travelling from Japan or exempt them from it altogether. However, the Japanese government has yet to publicly confirm any plans to make similar exceptions for holders of vaccine passports coming into Japan.

This article was originally published on June 8 and updated on June 17.

