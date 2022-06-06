Hello Kitty theme park Sanrio Puroland is getting a new attraction

Meet your favourite Sanrio mascots at the Character Greeting House, the theme park's first new attraction in 6 years

One of Tokyo’s most popular (and adorable) indoor attractions is Sanrio Puroland in Tama city. The super kawaii theme park is home to Sanrio’s most beloved characters including Hello Kitty, Gudetama, Cinnamoroll, Pom Pom Purin and more. Now, you’ll have a new reason to revisit as Sanrio Puroland is gearing up to open its first new attraction in six years.

A brand new Character Greeting House is set to open on Friday July 15. It will be the latest addition to the theme park since the opening of Gudetama Land in 2016. Unfortunately, Gudetama Land closed down in May to make room for this new feature.

The greeting house is set up to look like a luxury condominium, and you can tour the five rooms, each designed with a different theme. Here’s a little preview of what you can expect.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

You’ll find the Character Greeting House in Puroland’s Strawberry Hall. You can’t miss it – it will have an entrance appropriately decorated with plenty of strawberries.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Room 101 is the Gamer Modern room. It’s filled with bright neon signs and all the usual gamer gadgets.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Room 102 is the Vintage Pop room, decked out in retro 70s décor including flower power motifs and a disco ball.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Room 201 is the Workout Style room, filled with cute exercise equipment and even a bouldering wall.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Room 202, the Music Base room, is designed to look like a fully equipped music studio.

Photo: Sanrio Entertainment Co., Ltd. Sanrio Puroland

Lastly, Room 301 is the Cutie Strawberry room. Looking like a fashion closet, this room is definitely the cutest of them all, filled with pink furniture and more strawberry motifs.

Of course, since the attraction is called the Character Greeting House, you can meet and greet your favourite Sanrio characters here, including My Melody, Pom Pom Purin, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Bad Badtz-Maru and more.

You'll be able to check the character appearance schedule on the park's website. A separate ticket is required to join the meet-and-greet sessions and you’ll be able to reserve these in advance on the website. The tickets are free as long as you have a general admission into the theme park.

More more information on the new attraction, visit the website.

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.