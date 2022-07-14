How to get your free ticket to Ghibli Park’s pre-opening preview event

You can now apply to visit Ghibli Park for free in October before its official November opening

Good news for all Studio Ghibli fans. Set to open at the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park near Nagoya, the world’s first Ghibli Park has announced that it will hold a special preview event for fans to enjoy the park for free before its grand opening on November 1. Yes, you read that right: free!

On October 15, 16, 21 and 23, you’ll be able to enter three of the park’s five areas – Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest and Ghibli’s Large Warehouse – completely free of charge. Tickets are available via a lottery-based booking system.

Before you get too excited, do note that October 15 and 23 are reserved for Aichi residents, the prefecture where Ghibli Park is located. If you’re living in Aichi, make sure to bring an ID on the day of your visit. October 16 and 21, on the other hand, are open to everyone.

As we’ve reported earlier, each area of the Ghibli Park requires a separate ticket, and the same system applies during the four pre-opening preview days. You’ll have to choose a specific date and time between 9am and 5pm as well as your preferred area.

In case you apply to enter multiple areas on the same day, make sure the entry times don’t overlap. From Ghibli’s Large Warehouse to the Hill of Youth area it’s only a five-minute walk, but it takes 20 minutes on foot from the Warehouse to Dondoko Forest. Ghibli Park recommends spending about an hour each at the Hill of Youth and Dondoko Forest, and about two to three hours at Ghibli’s Large Warehouse.

You can book tickets for up to six people at a time. Children younger than three years old don’t require a ticket and so they don’t have to be included in the ticket count. Entry is free, but winners have to pay a ¥110 reservation fee per ticket.

Application is now open until 11.59pm on July 15, so book your tickets now. Click here for Hill of Youth, here for Dondoko Forest and here for Ghibli’s Large Warehouse. Winners will be announced on July 22 around 3pm.

For more information, check Ghibli Park’s website (in Japanese only).

