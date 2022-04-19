Here’s where you can have same-sex wedding ceremony in Tokyo

LGBTQ+ weddings are unfortunately relatively uncommon in Japan, where same-sex couples are only granted the right to enter a civil partnership in some wards. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your love the way you want. In a bid to create equal opportunities for couples and to support the LGBTQ+ community in Japan, wedding company Crystal International has created a flexible plan specifically for same-sex couples.

Photo: Crystal International

These packages aren’t very different from traditional wedding plans. Rather, the company wants to emphasise its support of couples celebrating their commitment to each other regardless of their sexual or gender identity. To do that, it now provides solutions for queer couples in Japan who wanted to have a wedding ceremony but didn’t know where to start.

Photo: Crystal International

The company’s Rainbow Celebration option offers a lot of flexibility for couples to decide how they want to celebrate. There is a photography session complete with wedding attire and professional makeup for those who simply want to commemorate the union with professional wedding photographs. Couples looking to celebrate big can opt for a full wedding ceremony, including a wedding reception for larger parties.

Photo: Crystal International

The two main venues that offer these plans are the St. Raphael Chapel in Ginza and Casa d'Angela in Yokohama. The staff have received certificates for completing Japan’s first official LGBTQ+ awareness programme.

Photo: Crystal International

For more information on Crystal International’s LGBTQ wedding plans, check the website.

