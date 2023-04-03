How cultured is Tokyo? Tell us via the Time Out Culture Survey now

We want to know your thoughts on Tokyo’s culture scene. Fill in our quick and easy survey to have your say

As the world recovers from the pandemic, cities are springing back to life with a host of events, festivals, exhibitions and new openings. Life, as we know it, is back. So, in your opinion, how are things going in Tokyo right now? Do you think the culture scene in Tokyo is as vibrant, dynamic and exciting as ever?

Yes, ‘culture’ is a broad, all-encompassing term. But that’s because we want to hear it all: from visual art to theatre, live music to museums and even traditional festivals. All you need is just two minutes to fill in our Time Out Culture Survey and let us know about your favourite cultural hotspots and moments that are defining the Tokyo scene in 2023.

(Don’t see the form? Take the survey here instead.)

