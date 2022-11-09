Huis Ten Bosch theme park is hosting a fireworks countdown for New Year's Eve 2022-23

The Dutch-style theme park in Nagasaki will launch 8,000 shells of fireworks for its City of Lights NYE countdown

Dutch-style theme park Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki prefecture is great to visit year-round for its extravagant seasonal events. During the colder months, the park shines brightly with marvelous winter illuminations, but that’s not the only highlight of this season. It’s also hosting a fireworks extravaganza on December 31 2022 to ring in the 2023 new year in style.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The City of Lights Countdown will be one of Japan’s biggest New Year’s Eve events with a countdown timer projected on several of the buildings and attractions at Huis Ten Bosch, including the popular Light Waterfall illumination and Stud House.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

As soon as the clock ticks over into 2023, a 20-minute fireworks display with 8,000 fireworks will begin. There will also be special live performances from Japanese idol group HKT48 and singer songwriter Haji at the stage in the Rotterdam area.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The first 20,000 people to arrive will receive a 2023 orange paper top hat, but guests are also encouraged to to bring their own celebratory items.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

Huis Ten Bosch will be open until after hours for this event, so you’ll get to roam around the park and enjoy its attractions until 2am.

The standard countdown passport will get you into the park from opening time (9am) to closing time (2am), but doesn’t include reserved seats for the fireworks and live performances. It’s ¥7,500 if you purchase the passport in advance via the website by December 24, or ¥7,700 if you purchase it from December 25 to 30. You can also purchase it for ¥8,000 on the day. It costs an additional ¥1,000 to ¥4,500 for reserved seating depending how close you want to be to the fireworks and live performance stage.

Visit the Huis Ten Bosch website for more information.

More news

