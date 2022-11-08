Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre has a new stage curtain designed by Takashi Murakami

You can see this special grand drape from Japanese artist Takashi Murakami during kabuki performances until November 28

Fans of contemporary art and Japanese classical drama kabuki can now enjoy a beautiful stage curtain designed by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami at Tokyo’s Kabukiza Theatre in Ginza until November 28.

Photo: KIsa Toyoshima／「2020 十三代目市川團十郎白猿 襲名十八番」村上隆 2020 年 アクリル絵の具、キャンヴァス、アルミフレーム 480×102.8 cm©︎2020 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 「嫐（うわなり） 」「不動」「押戻」などの演目が描かれている

Known as iwai-maku, the beautifully-designed curtain is used to celebrate important events in kabuki such as shumei, which can be translated as ‘name succession’, where actors take on new stage names. Stage names in kabuki are usually passed down through generations and are very important for an actor’s career as they specify his acting style and lineage.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 十三代目團十郎 (Ichikawa Danjuro XIII)

The new front curtain was made for two special occasions. It commemorates the stage debut of Kangen Horikoshi under his new stage name Shinnosuke Ichikawa VIII. Kangen is the son of the famous kabuki actor Takatoshi Horikoshi, who also changed his stage name from Ichikawa Ebizo XI to Ichikawa Danjuro XIII. Both are descendants of the prestigious Ichikawa family, which originated in the 17th century and has produced a series of kabuki actors.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima 村上隆 (Takashi Murakami)

The theatre’s new grand drape is 7.1 metres in height and 31.8 metres in length. Murakami’s design features scenes from ‘Kabuki Juhachiban’ (‘18 Best Kabuki Plays’).

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima／「2020 十三代目市川團十郎白猿 襲名十八番」村上隆 2020 年 アクリル絵の具、キャンヴァス、アルミフレーム 480×102.8 cm©︎2020 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 「鎌髭」「解脱」「毛抜」「不破」「助六」「鳴神」などが描かれている

The ‘Kabuki Juhachiban’ is a collection of kabuki plays associated with Ichikawa Danjuro kabuki actors of the Ichikawa family and was curated in 1832 by Ichikawa Danjuro VII.

The curtain will be used during performances at the Kabukiza Theatre in Tokyo until November 28.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will feature Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

Noma is opening a pop-up restaurant in Kyoto in spring 2023

Have a very Snoopy Christmas at Grandberry Park outlet mall in Machida

Shinjuku has a new yokocho food hall with 17 eateries

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.