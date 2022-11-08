Rising fuel costs means Tokyo taxi fares will increase for the first time in 15 years

Inflation has already hit Japan with price hikes in food and even fashion. Now taxi fares are set for a price increase starting this month. According to NHK News, taxi fares will rise for the first time in 15 years due to the increasing cost of fuel and fewer passengers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo's transport ministry will raise the base fare for standard-sized taxis from ¥420 to ¥500. That's nearly a 20 percent increase. As reported by Jiji Press and Nikkei, distance-based fares will also change, with the new rate being ¥100 for every 255 metres instead of ¥80 for every 233 metres.

This new base fare will go into effect on Monday November 14 for taxis serving Tokyo's 23 wards and the two adjacent cities of Musashino and Mitaka.

