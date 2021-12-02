In photos: our favourite pictures of autumn leaves in Japan for 2021

Every year from October to December, people flock to parks, gardens and temples across the country to enjoy the autumn leaves, or koyo as they’re called in Japanese. Each prefecture has its own popular destinations for admiring the colourful foliage, which ranges from golden yellow to blazing red hues.

To get a look at all the best autumn scenery in one place, grab a cup of hot chocolate and check out these awe-inspiring social media shots of Japan’s best autumn leaves.

Zao Ropeway, Yamagata

Komadome Falls, Tochigi

Tove Jansson Akebono Children's Forest Park, Saitama

Marine Tower, Yokohama

Matsumoto Castle, Nagano

Maple Corridor, Yamanashi

Shuzenji Niji-no-Sato, Shizuoka

Ukimido Gazebo, Nara

Konkai Komyoji Temple, Kyoto

Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto

