Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto, autumn leaves
Photo: Luciano Mortula/Dreamstime

In photos: our favourite pictures of autumn leaves in Japan for 2021

This year, Japan was awash in a colourful mix of golden yellow, warm orange and blazing red autumn foliage

Tabea Greuner
Written by
Tabea Greuner
Every year from October to December, people flock to parks, gardens and temples across the country to enjoy the autumn leaves, or koyo as they’re called in Japanese. Each prefecture has its own popular destinations for admiring the colourful foliage, which ranges from golden yellow to blazing red hues.

To get a look at all the best autumn scenery in one place, grab a cup of hot chocolate and check out these awe-inspiring social media shots of Japan’s best autumn leaves.

Zao Ropeway, Yamagata

Komadome Falls, Tochigi

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Takahiro Ito (@takanii2015)

Tove Jansson Akebono Children's Forest Park, Saitama

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von わしま (@washima12)

Meiji Jingu Gaien Icho Namiki-dori, Tokyo

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von meichuankuzi (@rintarou6532)

Marine Tower, Yokohama

Matsumoto Castle, Nagano

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tatsuya Kurisu from JAPAN (@criss1016)

Maple Corridor, Yamanashi

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ken スガケン (@sken02)

Shuzenji Niji-no-Sato, Shizuoka

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von kata423297 (@kata423297)

Ukimido Gazebo, Nara

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von y u k k e y (@yukkey.inc)

Konkai Komyoji Temple, Kyoto

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Ein Beitrag geteilt von junichiro.takikawa (@junichiro.takikawa)

Kiyomizu-dera, Kyoto

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Takaki .O (@takaki_ok)

    Latest news

