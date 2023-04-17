Inside Time Out Tokyo’s first live gig with More than Music

And where to catch more of the city’s best underground indie music nights

At Time Out Tokyo, we love nothing more than getting together with a diverse group of music lovers for a good jam sesh. That’s why we jumped on the opportunity to team up with Tokyo-based gig organiser More Than Music for a casual night of drinks and live music at the Time Out Café and Diner in Ebisu recently.

Photo: Michael Liddell Moku

Our first joint music night on March 31 brought together international Tokyoites and local indie artists to share new experiences, support the underground music scene, and unwind after a long work week. The lineup did not disappoint, with stellar performance from Moku, a psychedelic and ambient band known for their unique musicality.

Photo: Michael Liddell Robert Taira Wilson

They were followed by British-born crooner Robert Taira Wilson, whose music fused classical guitar with modern sounds. Afterwards, DJ Judgeman then took over to play an eclectic selection of songs as the attendees mingled before the event closed and people moved to their affairs for the evening.

Photo: Michael Liddell

If you missed the event and are experiencing fomo, or if you attended and want to know about future events, More Than Music has a packed schedule of events for the next few months, featuring genres ranging from R&B to electronic music. To partake in these events, subscribe to More Than Music’s Event Pass, which gives you access to eight events for ¥3,500 per month.

Photo: Michael Liddell Time Out Tokyo x More than Music night on Mar 31

Learn more about what’s in store here.

