Sesame Street doughnuts are coming to Krispy Kreme in Japan

We’ve recently seen some popular collaborations between brands and iconic characters, including an exclusive range of goods from Starbucks and Peanuts. The next one to look out for is Krispy Kreme teaming up with Sesame Street for this Japan-only collection of adorable doughnuts inspired by two of the show’s most iconic characters: Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Photo: Krispy Kreme

The Elmo strawberry doughnut (takeout ¥324, eat-in ¥330) has a sweet and tart strawberry icing that coats a plain doughnut. It has white and bitter chocolate eyes and an orange sauce nose.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Japan

The Cookie Monster creation (takeout ¥324, eat-in ¥330) is a chocolate doughnut made from a Ghana cacao blend, topped with vanilla cream and blue sprinkles. It also has white and bitter chocolate eyes, plus a mini cookie in the centre that looks like it’s being eaten by Cookie Monster.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Japan

There’s also a chocolate chip cookie doughnut (takeout ¥291, eat-in ¥297), inspired by Cookie Monster’s favourite food. It’s a plain doughnut with caramel icing, chocolate biscuit bits and chocolate drizzle.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Japan

A more unusual option in the line-up is the wasabi cream doughnut (takeout ¥324, eat-in ¥330), which is topped with crushed brown rice crackers. It pays homage to Elmo’s favourite food, wasabi. This one is only available at Krispy Kreme Japan’s flagship store in Tokyo International Forum from April 19 to May 7.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Japan

You can also pick up exclusive Sesame Street boxes of a dozen (takeout ¥2,592, eat-in ¥2,640) or half a dozen (takeout ¥1,544, eat-in ¥1,573) doughnuts, which include a mixture of collaboration doughnuts and familiar favourites like the original glaze and choco custard.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Japan

Krispy Kreme's Tokyo International Forum store is also getting a Sesame Street makeover as part of the collaboration, with character decorations from April 19 to May 31.

The Sesame Street doughnuts (excluding the wasabi cream doughnut) are available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide from April 19 for a limited time. No end date has been set yet, but we recommend moving fast if you want to get your hands on them.

Visit the Krispy Kreme website for more information.

