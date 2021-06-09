This novelty face mask is made from real melonpan – and it's edible

The bizarre edible mask is made with fresh bread from Melon de Melon bakery – just try not to chew right through it

Over the pandemic, we’ve seen countless types of face coverings and shields, but none are as bizarre as this melonpan face mask. Known as Mask Pan, this completely edible face mask is made from an actual melonpan sourced from bakery Melon de Melon.

Photo: Goku no Kimochi The Labo

The masks were developed by a trio of bread-loving university students and were even handed out to passers-by in Shibuya and Akihabara last month. The masks may not seem practical, but they do look delicious – and they’re practically guaranteed to get a laugh.

Amazingly, the company claims to have actually performance tested the melonpan masks and found they were as good or better than commercial face masks at blocking the release of droplets when you talk. After all, soft bread with a cookie coating means there’s at least two layers between your face and the air. However, we see this more as a novelty item and certainly do not recommend it as a substitute for a proper face mask. Also, we don't think it's hygienic (or safe) to eat it once you've worn it outside.

If you're curious to try out Mask Pan for yourself, you can buy a five-piece set for ¥1,800 online here. Just remember that they are made of real bread and they do have an expiry date, so you’ll have to wear them or eat them fast.

