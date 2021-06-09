Your first look at the Tokyo Olympic Victory Ceremony items and music

Here are the costumes, podium and music that will be used in medal presentations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

With less than two months to go until the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, organisers have officially revealed the volunteer costumes, podiums, and medal trays that will be used during the Olympic Victory Ceremonies when athletes are presented with their medals.

All the items are made with sustainability in mind – after all, that’s one of the key pillars of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The podiums for the Olympic and Paralympic athletes are all made from donated household plastic waste. A whopping 24.5 tonnes of recycled plastic were collected from all across Japan to create the 98 podium stands. After that, 3D printers were used to turn the plastic into the podiums you see above.

The costumes for the medal tray bearers and athlete escorts are made from environmentally friendly recycled fibres and manufactured using traditional kimono-making techniques. The volunteers can choose between either a dress or trouser-style outfit.

The trays that hold the medals are also made from recyclable materials and are designed to mimic the shape of traditional Japanese fans.

Lastly, the music that plays during the Victory Ceremonies was also unveiled. Featuring contributions from 256 musicians, the tune aims to capture the multitude of emotions that the athletes experience as they stand on the podium awaiting their medals.

