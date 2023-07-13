It’s okay to slurp your noodles loudly in Japan – but you don’t have to

In an age of global connectivity, understanding etiquette from around the world becomes increasingly essential. A recent study by money transfer company Remitly has analysed some fascinating etiquette practices across 165 nations. From Canada's penchant for fashionably late arrivals, to Sweden's unerring punctuality, global manners are a mixed bag. One particular custom, however, caught our eye – it's the Japanese noodle slurping misconception.

First things first: slurping your noodles loudly in Japan is not considered bad table manners. However, contrary to what Remitly's study suggests, just because it’s not rude doesn’t mean it’s a cordial way of saying 'thank you’. So we’re here to set the record straight. How did this misunderstanding arise? Some noodle connoisseurs believe that slurping noodles enhances the flavours, much like a sommelier aerating a fine Cabernet Sauvignon.

Other instances of rapid noodle slurping stem from time-starved office workers bolting their lunch before rushing to their next appointment. Given the quick turnover in noodle shops, the clamour of slurping noodles has become a familiar, albeit unseemly, soundtrack. Therefore, while slurping may be socially acceptable in a casual ramen joint, you’ll probably be side-eyed if you noisily wolf down your food in a different restaurant setting.

Don't let this discourage your culinary explorations, though. Experiment away with your noodle-slurping techniques if that’s your fancy – it’s a free country. But also know that there's no need to inhale your lunch loudly to impress the local noodle shop staff. A simple 'gochisousamadeshita' when you’re finished eating will do the trick.

Now that you know, get out there and enjoy one of Tokyo's best ramen. If you prefer something fancy, you'll love these modern takes on Japanese noodles.

