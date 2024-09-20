J-pop superstar Ado to perform at Expo 2025 Osaka’s opening concert

©Expo 2025

With the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan now less than 250 days away, we can’t wait to see what the upcoming World Expo has to offer. Recently, it was announced that renowned J-pop singer Ado will be headlining the Expo's special opening concert on Yumeshima island on Sunday April 13 2025.

While details are scarce at the time of writing, we’re eagerly looking forward to an exciting performance, as the J-pop superstar has been taking the world by storm with sold out shows on her first world tour earlier this year.

The mysterious singer is known for concealing her identity in public, but has continued to keep her fans intrigued with her catchy hits including 'Usseewa' and 'Chocolat Cadabra', as well as songs from the movie 'One Piece Film Red'. Ado has even dabbled in the K-pop world, collaborating with girl group Le Sserafim for the Japanese version of their single 'Unforgiven'.

Photo: Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition

Ado Live in Concert on April 13 Opening Day of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will be taking place at the Expo Arena 'Matsuri’, the largest outdoor event plaza at the Expo grounds, which can accommodate approximately 16,000 people. This special venue was designed by Ichika Satoshi of renowned architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, who worked on other projects such as the Hankyu Department Store in Osaka’s Umeda district.

Tickets for the Expo are already on sale and you can still get discounted advance tickets. For more details, visit the website.

