Hotels in Japan may be allowed to refuse entry to guests not wearing masks

Japan is looking at imposing new measures to help curb the spread of Covid-19 when international travel resumes

As Japan moves towards reopening for international tourism, the government is looking into new measures to help curb the spread of Covid-19. In a Reuters report published on The Japan Times, the government may allow hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other anti-virus measures.

It’s not mandatory to wear masks in Japan. However, it’s strongly encouraged indoors and on public transport. Many venues including museums, restaurants and shops enforce visitors to wear masks before entering.

This new measure is still in its infancy. The government is planning to submit a bill in October, which could give accommodation operators more authority to impose these types of infection control measures.

Meanwhile, Japan’s full reopening for international tourism is set to happen soon. News reports are speculating that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida might be announcing the plans to remove visa and travel agency requirements for tourists within the next few days.

