Japan is reportedly looking to implement vaccine passports this summer

Official certificates used for international travel may specify the brand of vaccine and date of inoculation

With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout scheduled to begin for the general public this month, the Japanese government is working to develop a vaccine passport to resume international travel.

Nikkei reports that Japan will be modelling its system on the European Union’s Covid Certificate system, which will be implemented from July 1. The EU system exempts the vaccine passport holder from testing and quarantine measures. The motivation behind countries adopting initiatives like this is to boost the economy by allowing business travellers to travel abroad for work and to make it easier for foreign residents to visit their home countries.

According to Nikkei, the Japanese government plans to issue certificates first on paper. A digital platform, which could come in the form of a smartphone app, will follow by the end of the year. The vaccination certificates are likely to include details such as the date that the holder was vaccinated and which brand of vaccine they received.

The government has yet to publicly confirm any plans to introduce official vaccine passports, although Covid-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono has previously said it is important to consider the passports if other countries are implementing them.

The Japan Times reports that the government will still need to negotiate reciprocal entry arrangements with other countries to determine whether vaccinated travellers from Japan would still be expected to quarantine upon arrival in a foreign country and vice versa.

