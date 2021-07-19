Mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka to remain open through September

The two large scale Covid-19 inoculation centres run by the Self-Defense Forces will operate for two more months

According to Jiji Press, the large-scale inoculation centres in Tokyo and Osaka will now be open through late September, effectively extending the initial operating period of just three months. The two centres are run by the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and can vaccinate up to 10,000 and 5,000 people respectively with the Moderna vaccine.

The centres first opened in late May to senior residents aged 65 and older. They then began inoculating the general public in June to help fill vacant slots and boost vaccine rollout. With the government aiming to complete vaccination for senior residents by the end of July, more openings are expected to become available to younger populations starting August.

To book an appointment at the mass inoculation centre via the website, you must have received a vaccination coupon distributed by your local ward office. Those who have yet to receive the coupon can expedite the process by heading to their local ward office and request them in-person. However, availability will depend on the number of vacant slots available for the week.

You can refer to our guide on how to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Japan.

More from Time Out

teamLab Borderless now features 25 new and updated artworks

The sky-high Fujimi Terrace in Shizuoka reopens with stunning views of Mt Fuji

These festivals and fireworks shows in Tokyo are cancelled this year

Hokkaido just got seven new Pokémon manhole covers featuring Vulpix and friends

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.