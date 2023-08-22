Japan Post is hosting a pop-up in Shibuya to encourage us to write and send letters

Get back to pen and paper and send hand-written letters to your loved ones from JP Post’s Zukkyun♡Post Office

In this digital age, it’s rare to send and receive physical mail like the good old days. To bring back the tradition of sending letters, Japan Post is hosting a pop-up event in Shibuya called Zukkyun♡Post Office. Here you can mail letters, create real postage stamps from purikura photos, and shop for cute merchandise including postcards made in collaboration with Japanese illustrators.

Photo: Japan Post

In a bid to attract the younger generation, this kawaii event features five fun activities, each designed to encourage you to send mail to your friends and loved ones. Entry to the pop-up is free, but some of the activities cost a small amount for materials.

Photo: Japan Post

The Heartbeat♡Heart Letters activity gives you two pieces of stationery, each with a half-heart design. You write on one-half of the heart and give the other half to another person to write on. The heart is complete when one of you mail your half to the other person.

Photo: Japan Post

The Secret♡Confession Letters allows you to write a special message to your crush. After finishing the message, you can hang it up anonymously on the wall along with everybody else's confessions.

Photo: Japan Post

The third activity is Colorful♡Fan Letters, where you can write a note to idols and artists you admire.

Photo: Japan Post

Zukkyun♡Stamp Puri is a fun exercise, where you create your own usable postage stamps with purikura photos taken at the special photobox. This activity costs ¥400.

Photo: Japan Post

Lastly, the Colorful♡Packing activity allows you to wrap gifts for your friends and loved ones. The wrapping materials are free, but you’ll need to pay a postage fee for sending the gift once it’s ready.

Photo: Japan Post

Along with these activities, the pop-up post office carries a range of cute merchandise including exclusive postcards (¥300 each) designed by three Japanese illustrators. You can also purchase cute heart-shaped keyrings, tote bags, T-shirts, washi tape and pens.

You'll find Zukkyun♡Post Office at Hz – Shibuya. It’s open from 11am to 7pm daily until Wednesday August 30. For more details, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

This Kyoto tea plantation offers a matcha afternoon tea with over 30 types of tea

Sale of Pasmo and Suica cards suspended – except those for tourists

This gorgeous jungle resort with infinity pool near Tokyo looks like Bali

Nescafé Harajuku café offers upright pods designed for napping

The iconic Tsutaya at Shibuya Crossing is closing for renovations

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.