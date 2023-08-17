The iconic Tsutaya at Shibuya Crossing is closing for renovations

Whenever you’re at the world-famous Shibuya Scramble Crossing, you can’t miss Shibuya Tsutaya, the long-standing book and video rental store in the Q Front Building, right under the massive video billboard. Shibuya Tsutaya opened in 1999 and has become a landmark in central Shibuya. The store doesn’t just carry books, manga, CDs, blu-rays, video games and trading cards, it also offers video and music rental services which are hard to come by these days.

Photo: Culture Convenience Club Co., Ltd.

In a move to remodel and boost Tsutaya as a cultural hub, the Shibuya store will be temporarily closed from Tuesday October 31. The new and improved Tsutaya is slated to reopen in spring 2024. After renovations, the new Tsutaya will retire its rental services. Those still looking to rent CDs and DVDs can do so via the Tsutaya Discas mail-delivery rental, which will begin operations in spring 2024.

There’s not a lot of details on what the new Tsutaya will look like. Of course, you'll still be able to purchase books, magazines and music, but what’s really exciting is that the new store will feature a café and lounge with approximately 500 seats. This will be great for those who need a break from the hustle and bustle, and we hope it comes with an unobstructed view of Shibuya Crossing.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

As for the famed Starbucks occupying the building’s first two floors, Shibukeizai Shinbun has reported that the café will also be closing for Tsutaya’s renovations. It’s one of Tokyo’s most popular Starbucks, thanks to its direct view of Shibuya Scramble Crossing. The report states that Starbucks has declined to comment if it will reopen after the renovations.

More from Time Out Tokyo

First look: the new teamLab Borderless is reopening in January 2024

McDonald's Japan is offering cute Pokémon toys in Happy Meals

This Kyoto tea plantation offers a matcha afternoon tea with over 30 types of tea

Sale of Pasmo and Suica cards suspended – except those for tourists

This gorgeous jungle resort with infinity pool near Tokyo looks like Bali

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.