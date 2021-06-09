Japan sets a target of vaccinating all residents by November 2021

Prime Minister Suga says the government aims to get all willing residents vaccinated in the next six months

On Wednesday, The Japan Times reported that Prime Minister Suga announced the Japanese government’s intention to complete the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for all willing residents by October or November. The news follows a notable acceleration in inoculations after Japan’s initially slow rollout.

As of June 8, roughly 19.37 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to medical workers and seniors aged 65 and older. According to NHK, just over 21 percent of Japan's elderly population has received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, but the government is aiming to complete the rollout for seniors by the end of July.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the general public is set to begin later this month, along with the rollout for those with underlying health conditions.

For information on Japan’s vaccine rollout for the general public, see our tentative timeline.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More from Time Out

Japan is reportedly looking to implement vaccine passports this summer

Don Quijote now has dedicated snack and alcohol shops at Tokyo Station

Here’s how you can get inside the iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower in Ginza

Attack on Titan characters appear as gigantic statues at The Landmark Tower in Yokohama

Take up camping and zen meditation at this 1,200 year-old temple in Wakayama

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.