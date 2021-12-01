[Update, December 2] According to The Japan Times, the government is now reconsidering its earlier request for airlines to halt new flight reservations. On the morning of December 2, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the transport ministry to ‘give thorough considerations for Japanese nationals wishing to return.’ Kyodo News reports that Japanese airlines ANA and JAL have now resumed accepting new bookings for flights bound for Japan. It is currently unclear as to how this change will affect Japan’s foreign residents.

We’ll continue updating this story with new information as it comes to hand.

***

[December 1] In recent days, Japan has taken a series of precautionary measures to prevent the Omicron variant from spreading into its borders. The country is not allowing any new foreign arrivals, including business travellers, while non-citizens including foreign residents will be barred from re-entering Japan if they arrive from one of ten African countries.

NHK has just reported that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has requested that airlines stop taking new reservations for inbound flights into Japan throughout the month of December. The report mentioned that Japan Airlines and ANA are abiding by the request.

According to The Japan Times, in principle, existing confirmed reservations will not be cancelled, but travellers will not be able to make new bookings to fly into Japan this month.

This article was originally published on December 1 and updated on December 2.

More news



5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Gone but not forgotten: Tokyo landmarks that closed permanently this year



You can rent a mini studio apartment in Tokyo designed by Ikea for just ¥99 a month

Two Sailor Moon musicals are streaming online this winter

Naoshima is getting two new galleries including one by Tadao Ando

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.