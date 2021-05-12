Japan to temporarily ban foreign residents travelling from India, Nepal and Pakistan

The temporary measure could take effect as early as May 14 to curb the spread of Covid-19

According to The Japan Times, the Japanese government has decided to further tighten entry restrictions by banning foreign residents who are travelling from India, Nepal or Pakistan.

Until recently, foreign nationals with a valid resident status as well as Japanese citizens who had travelled to these three countries were allowed to re-enter Japan on the condition that they spent the first six days of a two-week quarantine at a government-designated facility. In the midst of Japan’s third state of emergency, however, officials have decided to temporarily deny re-entry to foreign residents who are flying in from those countries. This is due to the Covid-19 spike in the region caused by new coronavirus variants.

NHK reports that the entry ban could be in place as early as midnight on Friday May 14. It is unclear as to how long the restriction will be in place for. Japanese nationals will still be able to re-enter the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

