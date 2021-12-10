Japan will host its very first X Games in April 2022

Get ready for extreme skateboarding, BMX and motocross when X Games Chiba kicks off on April 22

It looked like it would be a while before Japan hosted another major international sporting event after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but it turns out extreme sports fans don’t have long to wait. Organiser ESPN has just announced the X Games are coming to Japan next spring.

Japan has pulled off some noteworthy performances in previous editions of the X Games, particularly in the skateboarding events, so it’s fitting that the competition will soon be coming to Chiba.

Photo: Bryce Kanights / ESPN Images Sky Brown competing in Women's Skateboard Park during X Games Minneapolis 2019.(Photo by Bryce Kanights / ESPN Images)

Set to be held at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium from April 22 to April 24 2022, X Games Chiba will be Japan’s very first time hosting the event. Organisers have yet to release a full schedule or lineup of competing athletes, but we’re expecting to see some familiar faces. Athletes likely to make an appearance include Sakura Yosozumi, Cocona Hiraki and Sky Brown who won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the Tokyo 2020 women's skateboarding park.

Photo: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images (L-R) Momiji Nishiya, Aori Nishimura and Mariah Duran at the medal ceremony for Women's Skateboard Street during X Games Minneapolis 2019.

ESPN shared a statement from 20-year-old Aori Nishimura, who holds three gold medals from previous X Games tournaments. ‘I’m very excited to hear that the X Games, one of the best competitions in the world, will finally be held in Japan’, said Nishimura. ‘It will be a great opportunity for Japanese skateboard fans to watch the world’s top athletes compete up close, so I’m sure this will be an event like no other.’

Photo: Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images Ryan Williams competing in The Real Cost BMX Big Air during X Games Minneapolis 2018.

Aside from skateboarding tournaments, the X Games will also feature BMX and motocross (aka Moto X) events. Stay tuned for more information on when and how you can purchase tickets, where to watch all the action, as well as the full schedule, to be announced on the official website soon.

