Japan wins its first ever Olympic baseball gold medal in final against USA

A rematch 13 years later: Japan placed fourth in the last Olympic baseball game in 2008, when it played against the US

Team Japan celebrate winning the gold after their 2-0 victory over Team United States at Yokohama Baseball Stadium

On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan scored a gold medal in baseball, beating Team USA 2-0. This is Japan’s first Olympic gold medal in the nation's most beloved sport.

Baseball made its official debut at the Olympics in the 1992 Games in Barcelona, where Japan took bronze. Subsequently, Japan placed second in the 1996 Olympics and third in the 2004 Olympics.

Baseball was last featured in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the US fought Japan for the bronze. Japan lost that game and settled for fourth place.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw six teams competing in baseball: ​​Israel, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United States, and the Dominican Republic. Earlier in the day at the bronze medal match, Dominican Republic beat South Korea 10-6.

Keep up-to-date with our guide to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as our Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal tally for Japan.

