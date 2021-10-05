The eco-friendly Ikebus in Ikebukuro now offers 50 percent off all fares

You can now ride the cute electric bus run by Willer Express from as low as ¥100 until September 30 2022

Ikebukuro is one of Tokyo’s busiest hubs, with everything from restaurants, bars and cafés, to boutiques, shopping complexes and the impressive Global Ring outdoor theatre. One of the best ways to see it all is to take advantage of the local eco-friendly bus, affectionately known as the Ikebus.

Operated by highway bus company Willer Express, the Ikebus runs on electricity and is easy to spot thanks to its bright red exterior and the adorable owl mascot perched on top of each bus.

Photo: Ikebus

The interior is decorated in floral and geometric patterns from top to bottom and seats up to 22 people. The buses are designed by Eiji Mitooka, an award-winning vehicle designer who also created the famous Seven Stars sleeper train in Kyushu.

Until September 30 next year, Ikebus is offering 50 percent off all tickets, meaning that a single ride is ¥100 instead of ¥200, and a day pass is only ¥250 instead of ¥500. The package deal of 11 tickets is being sold for just ¥1,000.

The Ikebus runs two different routes. Route A starts at the east exit of Ikebukuro station, taking you to eight other destinations including Sunshine City Prince Hotel, Ike Sunpark and Sunshine City West.

On the other hand, Route B starts at the central west exit of Ikebukuro Station and covers a larger area, including Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Hareza Ikebukuro and more, plus some of the same major destinations as Route A. You can find the exact route and timetable on the website.

