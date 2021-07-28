Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto wins Olympic gold in men’s all-around gymnastics

This is the athlete’s second medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games

Olympic newcomer Daiki Hashimoto has come out top in the men’s gymnastics individual all-around final to win Japan its 13th gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the 19 year-old athlete’s second medal in the Games after Japan took silver in the men’s team gymnastics final on Monday July 26.

It was a tight competition, with China and the Russian Olympic Committee team scoring high points in all six rotations. Hashimoto, however, secured his gold medal in the final rotation where he earned the highest points out of all the other athletes at the horizontal bar, scoring 14.933.

In the end, Hashimoto took the gold with a total of 88.465 points. China’s Xiao Ruoteng came in second with a total score of 88.065 while the ROC’s Nikita Nagornyy won the bronze medal with a final score of 88.031.

The next Olympic gymnastics competition will be held from 7.50pm on Thursday July 29 for the women’s all-around final.

