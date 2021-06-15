Japan’s mass Covid-19 vaccination centres may start serving under 65s from June 17

The large-scale inoculation centres run by the Self-Defense Forces could soon open to younger people across Japan

Japan’s mass vaccination centres were set up last month to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for seniors and medical workers. But according to Kyodo News, the government is working to open the large-scale inoculation centres run by the Self-Defense Forces to all adults under 65. The mass inoculation centres in Osaka and Tokyo can inoculate up to 5,000 and 10,000 people per day respectively. With vaccine rollout gaining momentum, however, roughly 60 percent of the centres’ booking slots though June 27 remain open.

To fill some of the vacancies, the centres opened to police officers and other emergency workers on Monday and could soon become available to any Japanese residents between the ages of 18 and 64. According to NHK, the Ministry of Defense will hold a meeting on June 15 to make an official decision on expanding eligibility to different age groups.

NHK reports that the centres could open to the general population as soon as June 17, though you will need to have received a vaccination coupon in order to make a booking. As is the case with eligible seniors, you do not need to be a resident of Tokyo or Osaka in order to use the mass inoculation centres.

