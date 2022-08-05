Japan’s Pokemon manhole covers are now available as collectibles

[title]
From Tokyo to Hokkaido, Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, have been popping up all over the country. However, it can be quite a trek to see all the Pokéfuta scattered across multiple prefectures. To save you some time, you can now collect special merchandise featuring Pokéfuta at Village Vanguard stores.
The merchandise collection features 51 of the 224 Pokéfuta dotted across Japan. This includes the Pokémon manhole covers in Aomori, Miyazaki, Nara, Kyoto, Tokyo, Miyagi and Hokkaido.
The Pokéfuta designs have been turned into aluminum badges (¥385), keychains (¥715), postcards (¥220), mini Pokéfuta (¥6,600), and mugs with Pokéfuta rubber lids (¥1,980).
The Pokemon featured on the merchandise include Aomori's Geodude, Miyazaki's Exeggutor, Nara's Deerling, Kyoto's Ho-Oh, Miyagi's Lapras and Hokkaido's Vulpix.
The Tokyo collection features the Pokéfuta found in the far-flung island of Ogasawara, such as Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise and Mew.
You'll be able to shop the entire collection at Village Vanguard stores nationwide as well as online. For more information, visit the website.
