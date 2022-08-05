Japan’s Pokemon manhole covers are now available as collectibles

The merchandise collection, which includes mugs and keychains, are now available at Village Vanguard

From Tokyo to Hokkaido, Pokémon manhole covers, also known as Pokéfuta, have been popping up all over the country. However, it can be quite a trek to see all the Pokéfuta scattered across multiple prefectures. To save you some time, you can now collect special merchandise featuring Pokéfuta at Village Vanguard stores.

Photo: Village Vanguard

The merchandise collection features 51 of the 224 Pokéfuta dotted across Japan. This includes the Pokémon manhole covers in Aomori, Miyazaki, Nara, Kyoto, Tokyo, Miyagi and Hokkaido.

Photo: Village Vanguard

The Pokéfuta designs have been turned into aluminum badges (¥385), keychains (¥715), postcards (¥220), mini Pokéfuta (¥6,600), and mugs with Pokéfuta rubber lids (¥1,980).

Photo: Village Vanguard

The Pokemon featured on the merchandise include Aomori's Geodude, Miyazaki's Exeggutor, Nara's Deerling, Kyoto's Ho-Oh, Miyagi's Lapras and Hokkaido's Vulpix.

Photo: Village Vanguard

The Tokyo collection features the Pokéfuta found in the far-flung island of Ogasawara, such as Charizard, Venusaur, Blastoise and Mew.

You'll be able to shop the entire collection at Village Vanguard stores nationwide as well as online. For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

5 new Japanese movies coming to Netflix in August 2022

A giant 3D Akita inu is appearing on billboards around Shibuya Crossing

Everything we know so far about the world’s first Ghibli Park

Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more

Watch: Hokkaido hosted Japan’s biggest drone show featuring Pokemon

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.