Japan’s Yui Ohashi wins her second Olympic gold in swimming

Yui Ohashi won her first Olympic swimming gold medal on July 25 in the women's 400-metre individual medley. The 25 year-old swimmer has now followed up with another gold medal today, this time in women’s swimming 200m individual medley, where she finished in 2 minutes and 8.52 seconds.

Alex Walsh from Team US took silver with 2 minutes and 8.65 seconds while Kate Douglass, also from Team US, came in at third place with 2 minutes and 9.04 seconds.

Earlier today at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tomoru Honda claimed a silver medal in the men’s swimming 200-metre butterfly. This brings Team Japan's medal count to 20: 11 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze.

More to come

