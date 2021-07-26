Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Tokyo Olympics, table tennis, Jun Mizutani, Mima Ito
Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesJun Mizutani and Mima Ito of Japan pose with their gold medals in table tennis mixed doubles

Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito claim Japan’s first ever Olympic gold in table tennis

The mixed doubles pair broke China’s dominance in table tennis

By Lim Chee Wah
Advertising

It’s a good day for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics. First, 13 year-old Momiji Nishiya won the first ever Olympic gold in women’s street skateboarding and in doing so, became the country’s youngest Olympic medalist. Now, Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito took home Japan’s first ever Olympic gold in table tennis.

The table tennis pair beat China’s reigning world champions Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen for the first place in mixed doubles table tennis. China has long dominated table tennis since the sport made its debut at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. China has won a total of 28 out of 32 Olympic gold and had been on a winning streak since the 2004 Olympics in Athen.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.