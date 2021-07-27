Kanoa Igarashi and Amuro Tsuzuki win Japan’s first Olympic medals in surfing

Team Japan takes a bronze and a silver in one of Tokyo 2020 Olympics' new sports

Today marks the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics and Japan is still going strong with some remarkable wins. History has already been made in the new Olympic sports that debuted this year, including 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya winning the first ever Olympic gold in women’s street skateboarding yesterday.

Now, two Japanese athletes have just claimed some of the first ever Olympic surfing medals during today’s competition at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 都筑 有夢路 / Amuro Tsuzuki (@amurotsuzuki)

First, Amuro Tsuzuki won the bronze medal for women’s surfing when she faced off against American surfer Caroline Marks. The 20-year-old athlete took home the first ever bronze in surfing with a score of 6.80 versus Marks’s 4.26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanoa Igarashi (@kanoaigarashi)

Following Tsuzuki’s win, fellow surfer Kanoa Igarashi finished in second place, winning the first surfing silver in the men's surfing against Brazil's Italo Ferreira. Ferreira’s score of 15.14 beat out Igarashi’s 6.60. Although born in America, 23-year-old Igarashi has been representing Japan since 2018.

