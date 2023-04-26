Krispy Kreme is selling these fox-shaped doughnuts only in Hokkaido

This cute doughnut is made from local ingredients like Hokkaido milk and is inspired by the prefecture's Kitakitsune fox

Krispy Kreme Japan often comes out with interesting creations, such as the adorable Sesame Street collab. Now, the doughnut chain has turned its attention to Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido with this exclusive fox doughnut. It’s inspired by the Kitakitsune, a breed of fox native to the prefecture, and will only be available at stores in Hokkaido.

Photo: Krispy Kreme Donuts Japan Co., Ltd.

The cute doughnut is coated in a pudding-flavoured chocolate and filled with custard cream made from Hokkaido milk. The ears are sesame cheese crackers and the nose is coffee-flavoured chocolate. To finish off the fox, there are bitter chocolate eyes and white chocolate whiskers.

The doughnut is part of the Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido series, which highlights the prefecture's products and culture. Previously, the doughnut chain released another special creation inspired by Hokkaido's long-tailed bushtit bird.

The Kitakitsune fox doughnut is available for ¥374 (¥367 for takeaway) from Wednesday April 26 to late August. You can buy it at the following locations: Chitose Outlet Mall Rera, Sapporo Le Trois and Sapporo Pole Town.

For more information, visit the website.

