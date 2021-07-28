Lawson is offering a ¥39 discount on coffee if you bring your own reusable cup

Save the environment and money at the same time with this special deal at Lawson convenience stores

If you have a daily habit of stopping by your local konbini for fresh coffee, make sure you bring along your tumbler. This summer, Lawson’s in-house Machi Cafe is offering a limited-time discount to customers who use their own tumbler or cup for a takeaway coffee.



In an effort to reduce single-use paper or plastic cups, Lawson usually gives out a standard 10 percent discount to customers who bring their own. This time around, however, the konbini chain is raising the discount to ¥39 . Although ¥39 might seem like a random number, ‘three’ and ‘nine’ is pronounced as ‘san kyu’ in Japanese, which sounds like a cheeky play on ‘thank you’.

The special discount is available until Monday August 30. It applies to both hot and cold coffee including latte (mega size excluded). For a list of the participating outlets, visit here (Japanese only).

