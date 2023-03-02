The traditional dessert come in two flavours and they're here to celebrate the new film ‘Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia’

From adorable character pop-up cafés to Disney-themed sweets, Japan definitely has a knack for cute food. If you want more evidence of this, look no further than these traditional wagashi sweets shaped as Doraemon at convenience store Lawson.

Photo: Bandai Co., Ltd.

The Doraemon wagashi are being released to celebrate the new movie ‘Doraemon: Nobita's Sky Utopia’, which premieres this March (and also has its own blimp). You can get two different sweets – one of Doraemon holding a dorayaki (the character’s favourite snack) and the other showing the blue cat robot making a cute face. The Doraemon wagashi with the dorayaki is filled with koshian (sweet red bean paste) while the other has a custard-flavoured bean paste.

You can pick up these Doraemon wagashi at Lawson from Tuesday March 7 for ¥285 each. Do note that the sweets won’t be available at Natural Lawson or Lawson 100 stores.

For more information, visit the website.

