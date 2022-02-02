Lindt Japan has released cherry blossom chocolates for sakura season

Cherry blossom season is one of the most celebrated spectacles across Japan with the first sakura trees starting to bloom in early February. And if just looking at the beautiful flowers isn’t enough for you, plenty of sakura-flavoured treats hit the shelves this time of year, including these ones from Swiss chocolate company Lindt. The brand has released new Sakura & Cream Lindor chocolate balls exclusively for sale in Japan.

Photo: Tabea Greuner

These new cherry blossom-themed Lindor treats are made with a white chocolate shell that’s enhanced with small pink and red dots of strawberry powder. The chocolate ball is filled with a pastel pink cream that tastes like sweet cherries – we just can’t get enough of it. As soon as you take a bite, it feels like spring is just around the corner. The Sakura & Cream Lindor balls cost ¥781 per 100g.

Photo: Lindt & Sprungli

Thinking of Valentine’s Day? You can also get a variety of gift packages, such as this cherry blossom-themed gift bag that’s filled with an assortment of eight Lindor chocolates. The pastel pink bag includes five of the new Sakura & Cream Lindor chocolates, one Matcha Lindor – Lindt’s first Japanese-inspired flavour released in 2018 – as well as one standard milk chocolate flavour and one dark chocolate Lindor. The gift bag costs ¥1,080.

The Sakura & Cream Lindor are available online and in all Lindt boutiques across Japan until May 31, so it’s the perfect snack for your hanami outing.

