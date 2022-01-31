Taste test: how the vegan meat barbecue at Yakiniku Like compares to kalbi beef

With more and more vegan options becoming available in Tokyo, plant-based restaurants and desserts have become part of the city’s regular dining scene. Now, even the most carnivorous restaurants have become more inclusive such as barbecue chain Yakiniku Like. Vegans can now get in on the grilling action with mock ‘kalbi’ meat at Yakiniku Like joints across Japan.

The meat substitute, developed by Next Meats, was rolled out at all Yakiniku Like locations back in 2020. The latest offering from the brand is the Next Kalbi 2.0, a new and improved version of the brand’s first kalbi mock meat. The Next Kalbi 2.0 has increased protein content, which apparently helps give it a meaty texture, and is served with a vegan-friendly sauce developed by Yakiniku Like.

Wondering if the meat substitute lived up to its description, we headed to Yakiniku Like to try it out for ourselves.

Photo: Kaila Imada Grilling Next Kalbi 2.0 (right) next to regular cuts of beef (left)

Before cooking, the mock kalbi resembles thin slices of cooked chicken or pork, rather than beef. However, when placed on the grill, it cooks up quite nicely and gets evenly charred like any regular piece of meat.

Photo: Kaila Imada A close up of Next Kalbi 2.0 when cooked

When we took a bite, the texture was surprisingly similar to meat, although the Next Kalbi is not as tender when compared to actual beef. Still, when blindfolded, we’d say the taste could easily fool anyone. No doubt the special sauce that’s served on the mock meat helps give it that quintessential kalbi flavour.

Photo: Kaila Imada At Yakiniku Like, you can order from your own individual iPad

Next Kalbi 2.0 is available in two different sets that both come along with regular beef, rice and soup. One set gives you a total of 150g of meat for ¥1,180 while 200g of meat will set you back ¥1,300. If you don’t want to commit to a large order, you can also get a 50g serving of Next Kalbi 2.0 for just ¥320.

With prices this reasonable, you can’t go wrong trying out this unique vegan-friendly meat. Plus, Yakiniku Like’s individual grills make it perfect for a solo treat – or a way to enjoy yakiniku without worrying about sharing your grill or utensils with your friends. Bon appétit!

More from Time Out Tokyo

First look: a Gundam theme park is opening in Fukuoka this April

This Shizuoka glamping site has it all: gym, pool and a tea field with Mt Fuji view

See beautiful cherry blossoms in February on the Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka

There's a frozen icicle forest just outside of Tokyo – and it's lit up at night

Netflix docuseries Midnight Asia celebrates Tokyo nightlife with 85-year-old DJ Sumirock

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.